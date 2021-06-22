Facts

15:22 22.06.2021

PACE on Wed to consider resolution on violation of Crimean Tatars' rights in temporarily occupied Crimea – Kravchuk

1 min read
PACE on Wed to consider resolution on violation of Crimean Tatars' rights in temporarily occupied Crimea – Kravchuk

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Wednesday will consider a resolution on the violation of the rights of Crimean Tatars in Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation, said Yevhenia Kravchuk, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction.

"(...) on Wednesday PACE will consider and vote a resolution on the violation of the rights of Crimean Tatars in the occupied Crimea," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to her, on the same day, a debate on the situation in Belarus will take place.

She also said that MPs from the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE are taking part in the plenary session in person.

According to the PACE website, the summer plenary session is being held in a hybrid format in Strasbourg on June 21-24.

Tags: #crimea #pace
Interfax-Ukraine
