Zelensky announces launch of Healthy Ukraine national program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of the President's nationwide program "Healthy Ukraine," which is aimed at increasing the life expectancy of the population in the country.

"We are launching a nationwide President's program 'Healthy Ukraine.' It was developed by many specialists, the President's Office together with three ministries [...] The program is aimed at all age categories and groups of our population as well as at achieving one main goal, which in one phrase sounds like this: Ukrainians must live longer," Zelensky said during a speech at the Ukraine 30.Healthy Ukraine all-Ukrainian forum.

According to the president, the figures reflecting the average life expectancy in Ukraine "are currently disappointing."

"In Ukraine, the average life expectancy is 72 years. According to this indicator, we are in 115th place in the world. But the worst thing here is not the ratings, but the fact that the population of Ukraine is decreasing every year. In order to understand this threat, it is enough to calculate how many of us there will be in 10-20 or 50 years, if we do not radically change this situation," the president said.

He said "in Ukraine, health and an active lifestyle should be popular and become an integral part of the life of the whole society."

According to him, the first component of the Healthy Ukraine program should be a healthy school model.

"These are eight components for strengthening the health and immunity of all students and all schools throughout Ukraine. This is a reform of school nutrition, a new school menu that is both healthy and tasty, popularization of sports sections, new online applications, a new concept of physical education lessons and much more that should make our children healthy from early childhood," Zelensky said.