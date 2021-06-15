Conflict in Donbas is one of biggest threats to European security system, principles adopted by OSCE member states – Linde

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, during her visit to the east of Ukraine, said the conflict in Donbas is one of the biggest threats to the European security system and the principles, which were accepted by all OSCE member states.

"The fact that I am visiting the country [Ukraine] for the second time in the first half of this year displays the importance that Sweden attaches to the situation in and around Ukraine during its chairmanship of the OSCE this year. This conflict is one of the largest threats to European security and the principles that all OSCE member states have accepted," the press service of the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine said, citing Linde.

It is noted the agenda includes issues related to regional tensions due to the increased activity of Russia on the Ukrainian border and in Crimea, as well as issues of a ceasefire in Donbas.

"Since July last year, we have been recording more and more cases of ceasefire violations every month. Accordingly, we receive reports of an increase in the number of victims in eastern Ukraine. These losses, which we see both among the military and among the civilian population, are unacceptable," the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office said.

She also stated the need to improve the difficult humanitarian situation for the civilian population, in particular, to increase the possibility of crossing the contact line between areas controlled and not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Ann Linde is on a working visit to Ukraine on June 13 to June 15.

On June 15, Kuleba and Linde will hold a joint press conference.