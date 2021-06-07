Facts

12:39 07.06.2021

Zelensky signs law banning free distribution of plastic bags

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukraine 30. Ecology forum signed a bill on limiting the circulation of plastic bags on the territory of Ukraine, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on June 1, into law.

"Five hundred. This is how many packages every Ukrainian uses a year. Twenty minutes. This is how much we use this package on average. More than 100 years. This is how long one package decomposes and a few seconds – to sign a law," the president said, according to the press service of the head of state.

The document regulates the circulation of plastic bags and should stimulate the development of the production of biodegradable bags.

In particular, the law prohibits the free distribution of plastic bags (except for biodegradable) in retail and catering. Plastic bags should be provided for money only. At the same time, retail prices for such packages cannot be lower than the minimum prices set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

In addition, mandatory labeling of biodegradable bags is envisaged and fines are set for violating these norms.

The document comes into force on the next day after its publication and will be effective six months from the date of entry into force, with the exception of some of its provisions.

