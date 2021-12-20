Ukraine sets minimum retail price for simple plastic bags UAH 2-3 from Feb 1

From February 1, Ukraine introduces minimum retail prices for plastic bags (for one package including VAT): UAH 2 for a bag without handles and side folds; UAH 2.5 for one without handles and with side folds, with handles and without side folds and UAH 3 for a bag with handles and side folds.

According to the statements of the Health Ministry and the Economy Ministry, the government of Ukraine made the relevant decision at the Monday meeting.

The authorities said that every Ukrainian uses 500 plastic bags on average annually. However, in the EU, as Health Minister Viktor Liashko said, this figure averages 90.

"At the same time, out of 40,000 tonnes of plastic in Ukraine, only 6% is recycled. In Europe, the level of utilization reaches 70%," he said.

Liashko said the increase in the production and use of plastic over the past 20 years has led to an increase in endocrine system diseases due to the chemicals it contains.

"The approval of minimum retail prices for plastic bags will stimulate citizens to use reusable ecological bags and will help protect the environment and human health from the harmful effects of microplastics," First Deputy Economy Minister Denys Kudin said.