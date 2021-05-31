Facts

14:12 31.05.2021

Kyivstar connects 329 more settlements to 4G network in May

Kyivstar connects 329 more settlements to 4G network in May

The mobile network operator Kyivstar in May connected 329 more settlements, where 124,000 people live, to the 4G network.

The press service of the company said on Monday that in particular, 4G communication appeared in the settlements of Vinnytsia region (Mykhailivka, Morozivka, Pavlivka, Rososha, Sadkivtsi, Snitkiv), Donetsk region (Volodymyrivka, Kryvorizhzhia, Toretske), Kyiv region (Bohdany, Vakhivka, Denykhivka, Dernivka, Dmytrenky, Kulazhyntsi, Myrcha, Khalepya), Luhansk region (Voevodske, Horodysche, Danylivka, Demyno-Oleksandrivka, Demianivka, Krasna Talivka, Stanytsia Luhanska, Talove), and Sumy region (Vozdvyzhenske, Derkachivka, Dobrianske, Dovzhyk).

The operator said that for this Kyivstar activated the LTE900 technology at 149 base stations.

By now, according to the company, Kyivstar has installed more than 15,000 base stations in Ukraine, on which LTE (4G) technology is activated. As a result, more than 87.8% of the Ukrainian population can have access to 4G services in the operator's network.

"The company continues building next generation mobile networks so that by 2022 90% of the population has access to 4G," Kyivstar said.

Tags: #4g #kyivstar
