OSCE Secretary General visits Donbas, notes the need to open new checkpoints

Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid visited Donbas on Friday, May 28, in particular, got acquainted with the operation of the Novotroyitske checkpoint.

"At the Novotroyitske entry-exit crossing point I saw efforts made on the government controlled side to help people cross the line of contact. Urgently need to ensure freedom of movement, including opening up new and existing crossing points," Schmid wrote on Twitter.

In turn, head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that he had discussed with the OSCE Secretary General and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova the security and humanitarian situation in Donetsk region, as well as the work of the checkpoint.

"Ms Schmid highly appreciated the fact that from the Ukrainian side all checkpoints located in the part of Donbas controlled by the Ukrainian government are open," Kyrylenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He noted that Schmid expressed satisfaction with how well the Novotroyitske checkpoint is equipped, especially in terms of providing medical assistance, including the opportunity for people crossing the checkpoint to be tested for COVID-19.

Kyrylenko informed the OSCE that representatives of the occupation authorities, for unknown reasons, leave their checkpoints closed, harming people who live in the temporarily occupied territory and are unable to travel to the free part of Ukraine.