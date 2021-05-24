UIA launches flights from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah from June 25

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is launching flights from Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) to Ras al-Khaimah (the United Arab Emirates) from June 25, 2021, the airline's press service said on Monday.

"UIA will become the first Ukrainian airline to operate direct flights to Ras al-Khaimah and one of the main strategic aviation partners for the Emirate, which is currently developing dynamically," the UIA said.

The airline said that it will take five hours to fly from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah international airport. Upon arrival, all tourists undergo mandatory PCR testing at the airport. In addition, they can also undergo free PCR testing before returning to Ukraine.

According to UIA, Ras al-Khaimah received safety certifications from the world leader in the inspection and certification services Bureau Veritas, as well as from the World Tourism and Travel Council (WTTC).

"Ukraine is a fast growing and important market for the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, and our partnership with Ukraine International Airlines is another step in the strategy of increasing tourist flow through introducing direct flights... This is a key step in the restoration of international tourism on our broad strategy of exploring new routes through main, secondary and emerging markets thanks to charter and scheduled flights," CEO at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Raki Phillips was quoted as saying.

In turn, UIA CEO Yevhen Dykhne said that the airline plans to increase the frequency of flights to Ras al-Khaimah, given the expected high demand, especially in summer.