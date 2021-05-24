Facts

12:57 24.05.2021

UIA launches flights from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah from June 25

2 min read
UIA launches flights from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah from June 25

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is launching flights from Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) to Ras al-Khaimah (the United Arab Emirates) from June 25, 2021, the airline's press service said on Monday.

"UIA will become the first Ukrainian airline to operate direct flights to Ras al-Khaimah and one of the main strategic aviation partners for the Emirate, which is currently developing dynamically," the UIA said.

The airline said that it will take five hours to fly from Kyiv to Ras al-Khaimah international airport. Upon arrival, all tourists undergo mandatory PCR testing at the airport. In addition, they can also undergo free PCR testing before returning to Ukraine.

According to UIA, Ras al-Khaimah received safety certifications from the world leader in the inspection and certification services Bureau Veritas, as well as from the World Tourism and Travel Council (WTTC).

"Ukraine is a fast growing and important market for the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, and our partnership with Ukraine International Airlines is another step in the strategy of increasing tourist flow through introducing direct flights... This is a key step in the restoration of international tourism on our broad strategy of exploring new routes through main, secondary and emerging markets thanks to charter and scheduled flights," CEO at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Raki Phillips was quoted as saying.

In turn, UIA CEO Yevhen Dykhne said that the airline plans to increase the frequency of flights to Ras al-Khaimah, given the expected high demand, especially in summer.

 

Tags: #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:05 24.05.2021
UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

10:57 21.05.2021
Downing of UIA plane in Iran is terrorist attack – Canadian court ruling

Downing of UIA plane in Iran is terrorist attack – Canadian court ruling

12:50 19.05.2021
UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

15:12 11.05.2021
UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

17:16 24.04.2021
UIA resumes flights to Moldova

UIA resumes flights to Moldova

19:03 07.04.2021
Iran tells Ukraine nothing about officials charged in case of downed UIA plane – Enin

Iran tells Ukraine nothing about officials charged in case of downed UIA plane – Enin

13:20 20.03.2021
Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

Ukraine expresses its position on Iran's report on causes of UIA plane crash

17:52 19.03.2021
UIA resumes flights from Kyiv to Berlin, Vilnius, Barcelona and from Odesa to Istanbul

UIA resumes flights from Kyiv to Berlin, Vilnius, Barcelona and from Odesa to Istanbul

14:11 10.03.2021
UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

12:56 19.02.2021
UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

LATEST

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

Kuleba, co-chair of Alliance 90/Greens party discuss opposition to Nord Stream 2 construction

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

Poroshenko calls for tough sanctions against Lukashenko's regime, demands investigation of 'Wagner members' case

Ukraine sees positive trend in COVID-19 incidence – PM

Health Minister Liashko plans to keep half of deputies from previous team

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD