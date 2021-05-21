Facts

17:52 21.05.2021

Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

1 min read
Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

Kyiv's Court of Appeal upheld the round-the-clock house arrest of the Ukrainian MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk.

The court made relevant ruling on Friday, having considered appeals against imposing measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on Medvedchuk by Pechersky District Court of Kyiv.

"The decision of the investigating judge of Pechersky District Court dated May 13 [...] who chose a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest [...] to leave unchanged. The appeals of the defenders [...] and the prosecutor's appeal [...] to be dismissed," the court said in the ruling.

The court also refused to sustain the statement of the MPs to bail Medvedchuk.

The Court of Appeal read out only the operative part of the ruling, the full text will be announced on May 26.

The ruling of the Court of Appeal is not subject to appeal.

Tags: #medvedchuk #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:00 21.05.2021
Medvedchuk in court: I reject accusations of being pro-Russian

Medvedchuk in court: I reject accusations of being pro-Russian

14:51 21.05.2021
Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

16:25 20.05.2021
Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

15:13 19.05.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

13:09 18.05.2021
PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

09:50 14.05.2021
Court puts Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9

Court puts Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9

09:41 13.05.2021
Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

16:56 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

09:37 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

18:59 11.05.2021
MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

Klitschko: pressure on Kyiv's authorities continues

Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

Rada urges U.S. Congress to impose sanctions against all participants in Nord Stream 2 construction, incl. Nord Stream AG – appeal

Downing of UIA plane in Iran is terrorist attack – Canadian court ruling

LATEST

Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

Klitschko: pressure on Kyiv's authorities continues

Zelensky to take part in Ukraine 30. Land All-Ukrainian Forum on May 24

Rotterdam + case closed for fourth time, NABU to challenge SAPO prosecutor's decision

Zelensky-Putin meeting will take place when Kyiv convinced that presidents will talk about Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

Original Orlyk Constitution to be brought to Ukraine on 30th anniversary of independence

Some 500,000 doses of COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine on May 26, another 200,000 in early June – Shmyhal

Rada urges U.S. Congress to impose sanctions against all participants in Nord Stream 2 construction, incl. Nord Stream AG – appeal

Downing of UIA plane in Iran is terrorist attack – Canadian court ruling

Effectiveness of referendum depends on who holds it - Razumkov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD