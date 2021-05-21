Klitschko: pressure on Kyiv's authorities continues

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has declared that pressure on the Kyiv's authorities continues: on Thursday evening, law enforcement officers again came to search the communal enterprise Kyivteploenergo.

"Yes. Checks and searches continue. For example, yesterday in the evening the prosecutor's office and the tax police came to communal enterprise Kyivteploenergo, after looking for something in the Department of Housing and Utilities Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) in the morning. Structural units provide all documents, even those that do not concern the proceedings that law enforcement officers come with. I emphasize again that such massive sudden raids and staged actions are manipulations to discredit the city authorities. An attempt to destabilize the situation in Kyiv," Klitschko said at an online briefing on Friday.

The mayor said that he again appealed to law enforcement agencies with a requirement to provide a detailed report on the status of cases, in which the Kyiv City State Administration passed documents based on the results of audits.

"Let me remind you that since 2015 the Department of Internal Financial Control and Audit of the Kyiv City State Administration has performed 385 inspections. Only now they get time to tarnish Klitschko and Kyiv's authorities?" Klitschko said.