14:51 21.05.2021

Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

MP of Ukraine of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk says that he did not pass on secret information about the location of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Russian special services, as the prosecution claims, and generally does not have access to state secrets.

On Friday, journalists in Kyiv in front of the entrance to Kyiv Court of Appeal, where an appeal against a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest will be considered, asked Medvedchuk whether he passed on classified information, he said "I have never owned classified information all these years. I had access to classified materials of all forms of secrecy until 2004, when I worked as the head of the administration [of the President of Ukraine]. After that, for 15 years, I have never had access to classified data."

When asked if he had any informal contact with militants in Donbas in 2014, Medvedchuk said: "I negotiated in accordance with the powers that were given to me regarding a peaceful settlement."

According to him, he also negotiated economic issues, including electricity. "I was negotiating on the principal supplies of electricity to Ukraine, and such an agreement was signed and concluded by the authorities. I never took part in the negotiations on the conclusion of the contract and the signing of the contract itself," he said.

Medvedchuk also said that he did not transfer any guarantees to the leaders of the "LPR" and "DPR" from Ukraine, since he had no authority to do so. "I took part in the negotiations in order to reach agreements, the main strategic goal of which is a peaceful settlement in Donbas," he said.

Speaking about his meetings with fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Medvedchuk noted: "I met with Mr. Poroshenko in 2014, 2015 and subsequent years, until 2018, until we disagreed on the exchange of detainees."

In the context of the upcoming consideration of appeals against house arrest and his expectations from the trial, Medvedchuk said: "I know that there is nothing new, the evidence that was the subject of suspicion, the subject of justification of the preventive measure remained the same, inadmissible. They do not speak of objectivity and fairness in the process of preparing a suspicion."

He said that he considers the suspicions reported to him to be illegal and subject to cancellation, as well as the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest chosen by the court of first instance.

Tags: #medvedchuk #court
