Medvedchuk, Kolomoisky no longer have previous influence – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that businessman Ihor Kolomoisky and MP (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) Viktor Medvedchuk no longer have the influence they had before.

"We understand the situation with Medvedchuk now, as well as the situation with Kolomoisky. We understand perfectly well: they no longer have the influence that they had," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

In addition, the president said that the draft law on de-oligarchization will prohibit officials, including the president, from meeting with large businessmen. At the same time, he noted that if there is such a need, then such a meeting should be held publicly, and a report should be issued on its results.