Mejlis calls on Zelensky to ensure restoration of collective rights of Crimean Tatar people – statement

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as to the international community, with a request to protect the rights of the Crimean Tatars. The corresponding statement was published by head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov on Facebook.

"Implementation by the state bodies of the Russian Federation, which occupied Crimea, systemic pressure on the Crimean Tatar people, including the prohibition of its representative institutions – the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and the Qurultay of the Crimean Tatar people, the organization of ethnically and politically motivated persecution, the accelerated settlement of the peninsula by citizens of the Russian Federation in order to artificially change the demographic and the ethnic composition of the population is a deliberate policy of ethnocide of the Crimean Tatar people," according to the statement of the Mejlis on the 77th anniversary of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people.

In the conditions of the 21th century, the statement said, the threat of destruction looms over the Crimean Tatar people, which can only be avoided by combining the efforts of Ukraine and the international community to de-occupy Crimea.

"Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, honoring the memory of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, carried out by the communist regime of the USSR on May 18, 1944, expressing sympathy to every family of Crimean Tatars, the entire Crimean Tatar people in connection with the loss of relatives and friends as a result of deportation on May 18, 1944, declaring the invincibility of the Crimean Tatars people in the conditions of the Russian occupation of Crimea and expressing support to all the residents of Crimea who do not accept the Russian occupiers, calls on the international community to unite around the Crimean Platform and take urgent and tough measures to force the Russian Federation to comply with international law as soon as possible," the statement said.

It is noted that the elimination of the threat of destruction of the Crimean Tatar people requires urgent restoration of the collective rights of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, including their right to self-determination in the form of the national-territorial autonomy of Crimea as part of independent Ukraine.

"The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people calls on the President of Ukraine as a guarantor of state sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine, compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine, human and civil rights and freedoms, to legislatively ensure the restoration of the collective rights of the Crimean Tatar people," the Mejlis said.