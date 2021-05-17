Facts

15:20 17.05.2021

Latvian parliament creates support group for Crimean Platform in Ukraine

The Latvian parliament has created a support group for the Crimean Platform in Ukraine, Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Inara Murniece has said.

"It was decided to create a support group for the Crimean Platform. Such a group was created within the framework of the Latvian parliament, and in our opinion, this is another way how we can support the process that is going on now in Ukraine," Murniece said on a joint briefing with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov after the meeting on Monday.

She also said that Latvia and other Baltic countries support Ukraine's aspirations for integration into the European Union and NATO.

#latvia #crimean_platform
