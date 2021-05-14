Facts

11:02 14.05.2021

Zelensky takes part in opening of KSE new building

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the opening of a new building of Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) in Kyiv, the presidential press service has said.

As noted, the six-story building with an area of 4,500 square meters on Mykoly Shpaka Street has 11 classrooms that can accommodate about 700 students, a computer class, an event hall, a gym and a terrace. The new educational space also includes a green area and a recreation area.

The President also watched the "Wall of Donors" dedicated to companies and people who financially supported the school, and got himself acquainted with the principles of the KSE activity.

The president also watched the video – a theatrical dialogue between KSE President Timofiy Mylovanov and Rector of the University of Bologna Yuriy Drohobych, who lived in 1450-1494, on the topic of independent creation of future.

"The new KSE building is really impressive, but the most important thing is the atmosphere and potential of these bright people who have gathered here to change the country for the better, creating opportunities for quality education," the President said.

Zelensky congratulated Mylovanov on the opening of the new KSE building.

"I know that this was your dream, and I sincerely congratulate you on achieving this dream, from the bottom of my heart," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Tymofiy Mylovanov is also an adviser to the head of the President's Office.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wished the educational institution prosperity. The head of government expressed the hope that the new premises of the KSE will become a new page in the development of the institution.

"May this page be bright and very successful for our state," he said and recalled that the school is implementing projects that help the interaction of all branches of government with business.

