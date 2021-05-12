French Finance Minister arrives in Ukraine

French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire arrived on his first official visit to Ukraine, French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins has said.

"I am very pleased to welcome Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire, who arrived on his first official visit to Ukraine as co-chairman of the Joint Ukrainian-French Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. This important session will further strengthen bilateral relations," the ambassador wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the French Embassy in Ukraine, Le Maire will visit Kyiv on Thursday to strengthen and deepen bilateral economic relations and sign four intergovernmental agreements.

The French minister will hold meetings with Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko, and Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko. Also Le Maire and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will sign intergovernmental agreements.