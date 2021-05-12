Facts

14:06 12.05.2021

Ukraine and Israel have agreed to continue consultations on vaccination passports - The Embassy

1 min read
Official Kyiv and Jerusalem will hold additional joint interagency activities aimed at standardizing documents on COVID-19 vaccination passports. This was agreed during an online meeting between Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko and Head of the International Relations Department of the Ministry of Health of Israel Asher Salmon with the participation of H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel, the Embassy of Ukraine reported at Facebook.

«Much attention is paid to the issue of mutual recognition of official COVID-19 vaccination certificates - vaccination passports. In this context, it was agreed to hold additional joint interagency activities aimed at standardizing documents and providing appropriate technical support for their recognition», - the statement reads.

The parties discussed ways to work together on vaccination of vulnerable populations from COVID-19, compared the positions in preparation for the celebration of the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah in September this year.

The meeting was held with the assistance of the Embassy of Ukraine at the initiative of the Israeli side.

 

