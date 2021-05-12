No casualties reported, ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight – JFO HQ

Since Wednesday midnight, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas have not violated the ceasefire regime, Ukrainian servicemen have not been injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"As of 7:00 on May 12, no ceasefire violations have been recorded," the JFO staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The headquarters stressed that over the past day, of May 11, Russia-occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime eight times in the area of the Joint Forces operation.