Netanyahu tells Putin about Israel's contacts with representatives of Kyiv – Kremlin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, discussed with him a number of topics from the international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine, the website of the Russian president said.

"Netanyahu informed about the contacts of the Israeli side with representatives of Kyiv," the message says.

At the same time, the message does not specify what contacts, and what issues were discussed.

As reported, on April 23, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said the Ukrainian authorities offered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to become a mediator during the negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. The diplomat explained that this decision is due to the fact that Netanyahu has good relations with both President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

"I am glad to report that the prime minister did not say no. He said that he would try to do everything in his power. We are glad that Mr. Netanyahu did not reject this mission, but on the contrary, he showed his interest and willingness to help," noted Korniychuk.