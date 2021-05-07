FMs of Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg visit JFO area, promise to tell European community truth about Donbas situation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn have visited Luhansk region in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) and promised to convey truthful information about the situation in Donbas to the European community.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in particular, the foreign delegation made a trip to the entry-exit checkpoint Schastia. The event was also attended by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar, the leadership of the Joint Forces and the head of the region.

The foreign ministers inquired about the regulations of the checkpoint, the procedure for carrying out control and inspection operations, the level of passenger traffic, and the difficulties that citizens face when crossing the demarcation line.

Thus, the ministers were informed that for seven months of the operation of the checkpoint in Schastia, Russian mercenaries did not allow anyone to enter the temporarily occupied territory or leave it. The foreign delegation was also informed that Russian mercenaries often resort to provocations.

"For their part, the foreign ministers assured that they will definitely convey truthful information about the situation in Donbas to the European community and expressed full support on behalf of their governments," the report said.