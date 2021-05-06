One KIA, another one WIA amid Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russian mercenaries in Donbas on Thursday fired at the positions of the Ukrainian army from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the village of Novotroitske, as a result of which one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed in action (KIA) and another one was wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Today, on May 6, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire regime and carried out targeted shelling of the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms near the settlement of Novotroitske, which is in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid [East] task force. As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier from the Joint Forces received a bullet wound. Unfortunately, the soldier died," the report said.

It also said that another Ukrainian serviceman was wounded by shrapnel.

"The defender was promptly provided with first aid and was evacuated to a medical institution. The wounded man's health condition is serious," the JFO headquarters said.

They add that the Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the shelling of the Russian occupation forces.

"The actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination," the JFO headquarters said.