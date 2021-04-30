Facts

11:04 30.04.2021

Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

1 min read
Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, with 20,192 people reported as recovered, while 307 patients died, said Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 10,072 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of April 30, 2021. In particular, 391 children and 188 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 3,117 people have been hospitalized, 307 people died, and 20,192 people recovered," wrote Stepanov on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,069,537 cases of COVID-19, including 44,085 deaths and 1,655,525 recoveries.

Another 73,376 persons received the vaccine in Ukraine over the past day, bringing the total number of vaccinated persons to 702,440. The vaccination cycle has been completed (both vaccine doses have been received) by 130 persons, including two who received the first vaccine shot abroad.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:57 30.04.2021
Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

10:20 30.04.2021
Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

19:04 28.04.2021
United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

United States to act firmly in response to Russia's actions that harm them or their allies, partners – diplomat

14:47 28.04.2021
Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

14:05 28.04.2021
On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

10:15 28.04.2021
Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

Ukrainian diplomats discuss Crimean Platform advocacy plan with Ukrainian World Congress

14:32 27.04.2021
Gazprom not keen to boost transit via Ukraine 1.5-fold

Gazprom not keen to boost transit via Ukraine 1.5-fold

14:16 27.04.2021
Introduction to EU of Digital Certificate for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic not to affect functioning of visa-free travel

Introduction to EU of Digital Certificate for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic not to affect functioning of visa-free travel

13:34 27.04.2021
Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

Another 500,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Kyiv on Friday – Stepanov

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

LATEST

Security, economy and energy issues to be discussed during Blinken's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

Health Ministry to add 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine to National Vaccination Plan - Stepanov

Ambassador Korniychuk: We are working to promote the interests of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses in Israel

Kyrgyz-Tajik border shootout leads to deaths of 13 Kyrgyz citizens - Health Ministry

Another 500,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Kyiv on Friday – Stepanov

Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

Ukrainian Culture Ministry includes Russian musician Morgenshtern in list of persons threatening national security

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD