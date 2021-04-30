Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, with 20,192 people reported as recovered, while 307 patients died, said Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 10,072 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of April 30, 2021. In particular, 391 children and 188 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 3,117 people have been hospitalized, 307 people died, and 20,192 people recovered," wrote Stepanov on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,069,537 cases of COVID-19, including 44,085 deaths and 1,655,525 recoveries.

Another 73,376 persons received the vaccine in Ukraine over the past day, bringing the total number of vaccinated persons to 702,440. The vaccination cycle has been completed (both vaccine doses have been received) by 130 persons, including two who received the first vaccine shot abroad.