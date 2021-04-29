U.S. Embassy: Land Code amending is critical step towards open, transparent agricultural land market

The adoption of the amendments to the Land Code of Ukraine is a critical step towards an open and transparent agricultural land market, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

"The Rada's adoption of draft law No. 2194 is a critical step towards an open and transparent agricultural land market. When enacted, the law advances decentralization and removes opportunities for corruption. Draft laws No. 2195, No. 3205 are important measures still awaiting Rada action," the embassy said on Thursday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved amendments to the Land Code and other laws to improve the management and deregulation system in land relations. Some 284 MPs voted at second reading for relevant daft law No. 2194 on amendments to the Land Code and other laws on improving the management and deregulation system in land relations. The daft law received 3,128 proposals and amendments, mainly from MPs from the Opposition Platform - For Life and Batkivschyna factions.