14:15 26.04.2021

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has almost completed the negotiation of an Easter truce in Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I believe that we are already at the end of this agreement. The meeting of the TCG, primarily of the subgroup on security, will be tomorrow, it will be continued. It seems to me that all parties have already agreed on everything. They have not agreed only on the documentary wording of this agreement," Zelensky said a briefing on Monday.

The President stressed that the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to establish the truce.

"We really want this, we are really striving for this, and we really want there are no shots there, no deaths on Easter. Everything is being done for this, the Ukrainian side has already done everything for this," he added.

