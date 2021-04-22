Facts

13:32 22.04.2021

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

On Thursday, April 22, a Ukrainian soldier was killed as a result of shelling in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO), the command of the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich task force, as a result of the shelling of the positions of our units by the Russian armed formations, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a shrapnel wound incompatible with life," the task force said on Facebook.

The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the Military Law-Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working at the scene.

The OSCE representatives were notified of the actions of Russian-occuaption forces through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.

The command and personnel of the Pivnich task force express condolences to the family and friends of the deceased soldier.

"The actions of the Russian-occupation fighters once again confirm that the enemy is deliberately violating the ceasefire and does not want to adhere to the existing agreements on the ceasefire," the task force said.

Tags: #armed_forces #jfo
