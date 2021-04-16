Facts

14:35 16.04.2021

Russian's intention to restrict freedom of navigation around Crimea to be discussed at EU Council meeting – Stano

Russian's intention to restrict freedom of navigation around Crimea to be discussed at EU Council meeting – Stano

European Commission Foreign Policy Representative Peter Stano says that the issue of limiting the freedom of navigation by the Russian side around Ukrainian Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia will be the subject of discussion at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, April 19.

He said this in Brussels on Friday at a briefing, answering a relevant question.

Anticipating his reply, Stano recalled the EU's position on the clear and consistent support of the European Union for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The EC representative said that the EU supports Ukraine with regard to the announcement made by Russia. He added that they had taken this into account and were analyzing it, as well as the situation as a whole. EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell will discuss this issue at a meeting of foreign ministers on Monday, he said, adding that all aspects of that event will be taken into account, and after the discussion there will be a clear position of the EU.

