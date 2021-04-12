Facts

10:26 12.04.2021

Zelensky, Erdogan agree to coordinate steps to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity – Declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a joint declaration in which they agreed to coordinate joint steps to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, de-occupation of Crimea and the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the website of the head of state reported.

"The parties decided to reaffirm their unconditional support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as continue to coordinate steps aimed at restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine, in particular on the de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the press service of the president informs.

In this context, the parties decided to continue to support cooperation within the framework of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) and to provide it with maximum support. In addition, the document notes support for the creation of the Crimean Platform as a new format for resolving the issue of the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation.

The parties agreed to coordinate efforts in accordance with international law to ensure the protection of human rights in the occupied Crimea and the release of all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine, including Crimean Tatars, as well as to support a peaceful settlement of the situation in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine through dialogue based on the Minsk agreements.

Also, in accordance with the document, support was expressed for the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO, in particular, Ukraine's intentions to receive an Action Plan on membership in the near future.

Following the meeting of the Strategic Council, the parties decided to intensify joint efforts in order to deepen cooperation and coordination between the parties in the field of economy, trade, tourism, security, defense industry, science, education and youth.

The document also noted the need for cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, the elimination of transnational organized crime, illegal migration, trafficking in drugs, weapons and people.

In addition, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate and coordinate efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and overcome its consequences.

