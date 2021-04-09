Zelensky: Donbas needs new truce

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, following a working trip to Donbas and communicating with the military personnel of the Armed Forces, noted the intensification of the work of snipers and the need to establish a new truce.

"I have visited the combat positions where our heroes died and where many soldiers were wounded. These are the points of aggravation that Donbas was again covered with. They want peace here, but on the other side of the demarcation line they do not lay down their weapons. Our soldiers told me about their service to the sound of gunfire, which again became a dangerous routine at the forefront. After months of adherence to a complete and comprehensive ceasefire regime, we returned to the need to establish a truce," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The head of state also said that "recently, enemy snipers have become more active in Donbas, regularly targeting at the positions of the Ukrainian military."

Zelensky said that "since the beginning of the year, 26 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died in Donbas."

He also called on representatives of the Ukrainian authorities "to come to Donbas and provide assistance to Ukrainian servicemen."