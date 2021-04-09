Khomchak: Ukrainian Armed Forces ready to respond to aggravation of situation in temporarily occupied territory, along border with Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to respond to the aggravation of the situation in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions and along the border with the Russian Federation, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak.

"The situation is under control, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to respond to both the aggravation of the situation in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, and along the entire Ukrainian-Russian border. We have planned appropriate measures for an immediate response to all provocations, all enemy actions," Khomchak said on the air of the Right to Power program on the 1 + 1 TV channel on Thursday.

He noted that Ukraine has been observing periods of aggravation almost since the new year, which are characterized by an increase in the number of shelling attacks of positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, combat losses of servicemen, the number of attacks by snipers of the Russian Federation, attempts by the enemy to provoke the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that they fire in response at critical infrastructure or other important objects, such as settlements, to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine, realizing all the importance and responsibility, do not respond.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of shelling attacks, there is an adequate response of units of the military of the Armed Forces along the entire front, and to say that today the ring around Ukraine is 'shrinking' would probably be an exaggerated definition, because outside the borders of Ukraine we see a buildup of Russian troops, which they move from different parts of Russia under the guise of conducting exercises. But today this number is characterized by the fact that to say that the ring is already shrinking and the situation is hopeless - no, this is not so," Khomchak said.

He stressed that the Ukrainian army is provided with both weapons and ammunition in order to give an appropriate rebuff.