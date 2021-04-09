Zelensky: Govt officials should regularly visit positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

Government representatives must regularly visit the frontline positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to support our defenders, especially when there is an aggravation on the contact line, said President Volodymyr Zelensky during a working trip to Donbas.

"Ukrainian government representatives must be here. At least one by one. It is very important. It is important, above all, for the military. It is important for them to understand that they are supported by the government, that the government is not hiding in offices, but stays where it is really difficult. Where people are really heroes. Where people really determine the fate of Ukraine, defending it. Who will work in high offices if there is no one to defend the country?" the presidential press service quoted Zelensky as saying on Thursday.

The President noted that "today the security situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation is deteriorating. Enemy snipers are shooting at the positions of the Ukrainian military, which leads to casualties and injuries among our warriors."

"We are visiting all these locations, where over the last period - from January 1 - there is the largest escalation and the largest number of complications with the regime of 'silence', the largest number of wounded and dead," said Zelensky, adding that since the beginning of the year 26 Ukrainians warriors have been killed.

In particular, the Head of State visited the positions of our military located 80 meters from the enemy.

On this section of the frontline, Ukrainian defenders are constantly fired at by enemy snipers, and the surrounding area is mined. The shelling destroyed the surrounding infrastructure.

In another area visited by the President, many soldiers have been killed in the last two weeks of escalation.

"It's a very complicated area. Four of our soldiers were killed by the invaders. Two more were wounded. That is six people. Unfortunately, there was such a situation, one soldier, who helped and rescued them, was killed by the mine explosion," Zelensky said.

He added that the servicemen are doing everything to protect the Ukrainian state and ensure a ceasefire.

"But we understand that when our warriors are attacked and there are casualties, everyone understands that the army is responsible," the president said.