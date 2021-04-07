Ambassador Korniychuk discusses anti-semitism with Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Charitable Foundation

Ukrainian-Israeli relations in the fight against anti-Semitism were the subject of a meeting between H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Charitable Foundation Natan Sharansky. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«During the meeting, the state and prospects of Ukraine's relations with Israel in various areas were discussed, in particular in the field of combating anti-semitism. The Ambassador informed Sharansky about the measures taken by the Ukrainian authorities in the field of combating this phenomenon, including at the legislative level», - the statement reads.

Special attention was paid to the issue of proper commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust and the righteous peoples of the world, among whom 2,659 Ukrainians were recognized as the Yad Vashem Memorial Complex.

«As a result of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to work out a number of initiatives aimed at deepening friendly relations between the two countries in the near future», - the Embassy noted.