15:44 06.04.2021

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

Ukraine's partners note the balanced position of the Ukrainian side in resolving the situation in Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in response to a statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that he does not see the attempts of Germany and France to "bring the Ukrainian side to life."

"The last week has shown that all partners of Ukraine are well aware that the Russian Federation should be brought to its senses. They are already doing this. The reasonableness of Ukraine, on the contrary, is noted positively. The attempt of the Russian Federation to impose the image of the aggressor on Ukraine has already failed. There are only loud statements left for TV viewers in the Russian Federation," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #kuleba #donbas
