Facts

12:49 06.04.2021

Ukrainian delegation to TCG initiates extraordinary meeting

1 min read
Ukrainian delegation to TCG initiates extraordinary meeting

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine will initiate an extraordinary meeting due to the death of three Ukrainian servicemen and the injury of a civilian in Donetsk region within the week.

"Head of the Ukrainian delegation, Leonid Kravchuk, appealed to the OSCE leadership to support Ukraine's initiative to convene a Trilateral Contact Group to discuss the immediate adoption of decisive measures to restore the ceasefire and return to the implementation of the agreements reached on July 22, 2020," the Ukrainian delegation on TCG said on Facebook.

As reported, since the previous online meeting of the TCG, on March 30, as a result of shelling of positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a civilian of the settlement of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, was wounded. In addition, as a result of targeted enemy fire, including sniper fire, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed and four more received combat wounds and injuries.

Tags: #tcg
