19:35 01.04.2021

Ukraine prioritizes political, diplomatic ways of settlement in Donbas – Kuleba

Russia's actions in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in Crimea have brought the situation to a dead end, the only way out of which is diplomacy, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Moscow must stop military pressure, immediately and unconditionally reaffirm its adherence to a political and diplomatic settlement and the ceasefire regime," Kuleba said, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

He stressed that the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible for a diplomatic settlement of the current situation.

"Ukraine, together with Germany and France as mediators in the Normandy format, are doing everything possible to induce Russia to a constructive negotiation process. Our other partners, in particular the United States, Canada, Great Britain, NATO, also advocate the continuation of negotiations by Russia," Kuleba assured.

"Whatever misinformation Russia spreads, I assure you: Ukraine will give priority to political and diplomatic ways of settlement, because peace and people's lives are a fundamental value for our state," he added.

At the same time, he stated that the current escalation by the Russian Federation in the occupied Ukrainian territories is systemic and the largest in recent years.

