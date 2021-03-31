Facts

10:54 31.03.2021

CEC, Rada must respond if info on Andriy Aksionov's Russian citizenship confirmed – Stefanchuk

3 min read
CEC, Rada must respond if info on Andriy Aksionov's Russian citizenship confirmed – Stefanchuk

The Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Verkhovna Rada will have to respond if the Security Service of Ukraine confirms the information about the Russian citizenship of Andriy Aksionov, who has won the by-election to parliament in constituency No. 50 in Donetsk region, as well as the fact of his involvement in organizing a "referendum" in Dobropillia about the self-determination of the "Donetsk people's republic," said first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"I am convinced that everything in Ukraine should take place within the limits stipulated by the Constitution. If such facts about Aksionov are legally valid, then, I think, the Central Election Commission and the Verkhovna Rada should react to this," Stefanchuk said in an interview with Interfax Ukraine.

According to the first deputy speaker, "it cannot be so that a person with dual citizenship, registered and confirmed, occupies one of the highest positions in the state, that is, he is a member of parliament of Ukraine."

Regarding the possible involvement of Aksionov in the organization of the pseudo-referendum, Stefanchuk is convinced that this should also be "certified by the relevant legal fact, and the person who was involved in this, accordingly, should be limited in rights."

At the same time, he stressed that the relevant facts should be confirmed by the Security Service of Ukraine.

As reported, on March 28, 2021, midterm elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held in single-mandate constituencies No. 50 in Donetsk region and No. 87 in Ivano-Frankivsk region, in which 32 candidates took part.

According to the results of electronic processing of 100% of the protocols, representative of the political party Order Andriy Aksionov won in the 50th constituency, gaining 65.46% of the votes.

At the same time, representative of Ukraine to the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, Denys Kazansky, noted on his Facebook page that Aksionov in 2014, being the village head of Dobropillia, allegedly contributed to the organization of a "referendum" on the self-determination of the "Donetsk People's Republic". In support of this, a video dated May 12, 2014 was published in the internet, where "DPR fans" from neighboring towns thank Aksionov for organizing a "referendum."

Also, according to Kazansky, Aksionov has dual citizenship - of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which is confirmed by information from the database of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation.

In addition, in May 2018, the prosecutor's office of Donetsk region, together with the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, informed Aksionov of suspicion of official forgery (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code), forgery and the use of documents (Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code), misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it through abuse of office (Part 2, 3, Article 191 of the Criminal Code). According to the investigation, Aksionov committed such actions with the aim of illegally visiting the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. On January 29, 2019, Kramatorsk City Court chose for Aksionov night house arrest for two months as a preventive measure.

Tags: #aksionov #stefanchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 31.03.2021
Stefanchuk hopes law on all-Ukrainian referendum to be published in near future

Stefanchuk hopes law on all-Ukrainian referendum to be published in near future

10:33 23.12.2020
Stefanchuk proposes to ban advertising on roads

Stefanchuk proposes to ban advertising on roads

14:15 30.04.2020
Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

13:43 19.10.2019
Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

16:40 29.08.2019
Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

18:19 09.08.2019
New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

14:30 03.08.2019
Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

14:23 08.07.2019
Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

09:56 02.07.2019
Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

16:10 28.06.2019
Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

LATEST

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Navalny goes on hunger strike in penal colony

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Cabinet approves updated composition of Council for State Support of Cinematography

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

Poltava intends to hold a road show of regional business in Israel - a meeting of the ambassador with the mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD