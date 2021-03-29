University cannot be outside politics, but I am against party events on university's territory – newly elected rector of Kyiv's Shevchenko National University

Newly elected rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Volodymyr Buhrov, opposes the holding of any party events on the territory of the university.

"It is impossible for any university [to be out of politics]. As a philosopher by education, I will say that you are always in a certain relationship with the authorities and politicians. For example, more than 80 MPs of Ukraine in all factions and groups are university graduates. All of them are graduates for the university. At the same time, I am for the fact that party events on the territory of the university never take place, this is my principled position," Buhrov said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He also added that he did not know about the Servant of the People party conference held on the territory of the university last year.

"I believe that this does not add bonuses to any party. Because the university is a slightly different place. If you noticed,we do not have a single church on our territory, this is also a principled position. This does not mean that we are not religious, not believers: everyone has their own preferences, but this is all outside the university," the elected rector emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that at the university there are meetings with politicians for students of political science, historians or international affairs, which is normal practice, but these are just meetings, and not holding party events.

"Of course, a university, not only a Ukrainian one, cannot be outside politics, because this is the life of the country, but this must all be in compliance with clear rules and regulations. If this is a visit of the President of Ukraine, then you need to understand that regardless of preferences, this is the head of state. The Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada are top officials, they can contact and come to the university at any time to meet with students. This is the norm for any country," Buhrov said.

As reported, on September 21, 2020, Kyiv city cell of the Servant of the People party held its party conference in the courtyard of the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.