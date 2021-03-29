Facts

11:40 29.03.2021

University cannot be outside politics, but I am against party events on university's territory – newly elected rector of Kyiv's Shevchenko National University

2 min read
University cannot be outside politics, but I am against party events on university's territory – newly elected rector of Kyiv's Shevchenko National University

Newly elected rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Volodymyr Buhrov, opposes the holding of any party events on the territory of the university.

"It is impossible for any university [to be out of politics]. As a philosopher by education, I will say that you are always in a certain relationship with the authorities and politicians. For example, more than 80 MPs of Ukraine in all factions and groups are university graduates. All of them are graduates for the university. At the same time, I am for the fact that party events on the territory of the university never take place, this is my principled position," Buhrov said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He also added that he did not know about the Servant of the People party conference held on the territory of the university last year.

"I believe that this does not add bonuses to any party. Because the university is a slightly different place. If you noticed,we do not have a single church on our territory, this is also a principled position. This does not mean that we are not religious, not believers: everyone has their own preferences, but this is all outside the university," the elected rector emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that at the university there are meetings with politicians for students of political science, historians or international affairs, which is normal practice, but these are just meetings, and not holding party events.

"Of course, a university, not only a Ukrainian one, cannot be outside politics, because this is the life of the country, but this must all be in compliance with clear rules and regulations. If this is a visit of the President of Ukraine, then you need to understand that regardless of preferences, this is the head of state. The Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada are top officials, they can contact and come to the university at any time to meet with students. This is the norm for any country," Buhrov said.

As reported, on September 21, 2020, Kyiv city cell of the Servant of the People party held its party conference in the courtyard of the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Tags: #buhrov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:17 29.03.2021
Buhrov on possible corruption in Kyiv's Shevchenko National University: Law enforcement agencies must fight this, we must prevent

Buhrov on possible corruption in Kyiv's Shevchenko National University: Law enforcement agencies must fight this, we must prevent

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

State Service of Geology, Subsoil revokes 19 special permits in accordance with sanctions of NSDC

PrivatBank ex-official put on wanted list – SAPO

Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

Shevchenko University to study possibility of opening Red Building's courtyard for everyone – Buhrov

Today there is no procedure for depriving Lukashenko of title of honorary doctor of Kyiv's Shevchenko National University - elected rector Buhrov

LATEST

Cyprus includes Ukraine in list of countries from which entry allowed from April 1

Arestovych: possible discussion of escalation in Donbas between Merkel, Macron, Putin without Zelensky's presence not to make Ukraine weaker

State Service of Geology, Subsoil revokes 19 special permits in accordance with sanctions of NSDC

PrivatBank ex-official put on wanted list – SAPO

Kostin: opening of 'Fair Russia' representative office in ORDLO is interference in Ukraine's affairs

Suez Canal accident has no impact on Ukrainian export shipment – Stark Shipping

Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

Reintegration Ministry to launch preparatory courses with scholarships for applicants from occupied territories in 2021 - Dpty Minister Drahanchuk

Normandy format's political advisors to hold negotiations on reinstating complete ceasefire in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Shevchenko University to study possibility of opening Red Building's courtyard for everyone – Buhrov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD