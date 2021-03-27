Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Chernihiv region from March 29 – Nemchinov

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response at a meeting on Saturday decided to introduce a "red" level of epidemic danger in Chernihiv region from March 29.

"Today, an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response was held. According to the results, the State Commission decided to establish the 'red' level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in the territory of Chernihiv region from 00:00 on March 29, 2021 and impose on the territory of Chernihiv region restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'red' level of epidemic danger," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday.