Ukraine classified in 'gray' zone in Cyprus, providing number of restrictions on entry – embassy

Due to the dissemination of information by a number of Ukrainian media about the possible opening of the Cyprus border for tourists from Ukraine from April 1, 2021, the Ukrainian Embassy said that since March 1, 2021, Cyprus has introduced the division of world's countries into separate categories (zones) in terms of compliance with the prerequisites for entering the country.

"The belonging of countries to the relevant categories (zones) is reviewed weekly based on the data of the report of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, taking into account the epidemiological situation in a particular country. As of March 25, Ukraine is classified as 'gray' zone, which provides for a number of restrictions on entry from Ukraine," the embassy said in the statement on Thursday.

It is noted the official confirmation of the Cypriot side about the transfer of Ukraine from April 1, 2021 to another category of countries has not been made public.

"We recommend that potential tourists and visitors to Cyprus wait for confirmation of the information that should be released on official Cypriot resources, such as the Press and information office, Cyprus Flight Pass or the website of the Ukrainian Embassy," the embassy said.

The embassy also said that in case of transfer of Ukraine to the so-called "red" zone, such requirements as registration on the Cyprus Flight Pass platform, double testing, namely the PCR test done in the country of departure no later than 72 hours will apply and PCR test upon arrival in Cyprus (self-isolation until the test result is obtained), as well as the availability of documents confirming the purpose of the trip.