Facts

16:31 01.03.2021

Cyprus includes Ukraine in 'grey zone:' entry to island is now possible only for citizens, their families

1 min read
Cyprus includes Ukraine in 'grey zone:' entry to island is now possible only for citizens, their families

 Since March 1, Cyprus has included Ukraine in the list of countries of the "grey one," entry from which is allowed only to citizens of Cyprus and family members, as well as residents and holders of special permits, the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in Cyprus said.

"Since March 1, 2021, the distribution of countries of the world by categories has been applied in Cyprus. As of March 1, Ukraine belongs to the 'grey zone' (categories will be reviewed weekly). Follow further changes," the consular department said on Facebook on Monday.

According to the information of the embassy, entry from the countries of the "grey zone" is only allowed to citizens of Cyprus permanently residing in the Republic of Cyprus, their foreign spouses and minor children, residents of the Republic of Cyprus, persons who are allowed to enter in accordance with the Vienna Convention, regardless of their citizenship, who have have a special entry permit from the government of Cyprus; citizens who have received special permission from the Government of Cyprus to enter Cyprus.

Tags: #cyprus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:35 20.04.2018
PGO to soon receive materials of ex-officials' cases from Cyprus

PGO to soon receive materials of ex-officials' cases from Cyprus

10:32 30.03.2017
Cypriot president confirms unchanged position on EU sanctions regime against Russia – Poroshenko

Cypriot president confirms unchanged position on EU sanctions regime against Russia – Poroshenko

17:31 06.07.2016
Ukrainian government again proposes to ratify changes to tax convention with Cyprus

Ukrainian government again proposes to ratify changes to tax convention with Cyprus

11:21 29.04.2016
Shuster takes credits in Cyprus to buy house in Italy, no tax inquiry performed – lawyer

Shuster takes credits in Cyprus to buy house in Italy, no tax inquiry performed – lawyer

13:21 08.04.2016
Ukrainian government asks parliament to ratify changes to tax convention with Cyprus

Ukrainian government asks parliament to ratify changes to tax convention with Cyprus

12:17 31.03.2016
Cabinet asks Rada to toughen Ukraine-Cyprus convention on avoiding double taxation

Cabinet asks Rada to toughen Ukraine-Cyprus convention on avoiding double taxation

15:37 02.02.2016
Cyprus files ratification documents on Ukraine-EU Association, turn of Belgium and the Netherlands

Cyprus files ratification documents on Ukraine-EU Association, turn of Belgium and the Netherlands

16:39 16.01.2016
Black Iron buys back 49% of shares in BKI Cyprus from Metinvest for $5.6 mln

Black Iron buys back 49% of shares in BKI Cyprus from Metinvest for $5.6 mln

09:16 16.12.2015
Ukrainian speaker supports deepening cooperation with Cyprus

Ukrainian speaker supports deepening cooperation with Cyprus

11:07 14.12.2015
Poroshenko hopes revamped agreement on taxation would benefit for Ukraine and Cyprus

Poroshenko hopes revamped agreement on taxation would benefit for Ukraine and Cyprus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Minister: no real inconsistencies in 'Sheremet case'

Holidays should not affect COVID-19 vaccination – Zelensky

In Donbas, military vehicle blew up on unknown explosive device, nine soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces wounded

NACP suspends public financing of Servant of People party due to violations

State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr region from March 3

LATEST

Interior Minister: no real inconsistencies in 'Sheremet case'

Kozyr appointed as head of Kherson Regional State Administration – decree

Border Guard Service accuses Russia of creating social tension on ORDLO territory due to non-admission of intl humanitarian aid

Holidays should not affect COVID-19 vaccination – Zelensky

In Donbas, military vehicle blew up on unknown explosive device, nine soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces wounded

CEC registers cardiac surgeon Kuzmenko as candidate for European Solidarity's MP in 50th constituency

Ukraine awaiting arrival of Coronavac vaccine from China – Health Ministry

NACP suspends public financing of Servant of People party due to violations

State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr region from March 3

Civil servants don't talk about harassment, they just leave the service - head of Civil Service National Agency Aliushina

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD