Cyprus includes Ukraine in list of countries from which entry allowed from April 1

Cyprus has included Ukraine in the list of countries of the "red category," from which it will be allowed to enter the country if a number of conditions are met already from April 1, 2021.

According to a document released on the website of the Government of Cyprus, passengers arriving from countries of the "red category" must undergo a laboratory analysis by PCR within 72 hours before departure, and then undergo another laboratory test upon arrival in the Republic of Cyprus.

It is noted that such people should remain in self-isolation until the test results are received.

In addition, from countries of the "red category" can enter Cyprus after passing at their own expense laboratory tests only upon arrival in Cyprus, Cypriot citizens and members of their families (foreign spouses and their minor children); persons residing in the territory of the republic legally; persons entitled to enter the Republic in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

Those who fall under these categories must remain in mandatory self-isolation for 72 hours upon arrival and after 72 hours they must undergo another PCR test at their own expense. If the retest is negative, they can end the isolation, according to the document.