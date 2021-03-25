Facts

11:59 25.03.2021

Ukraine and Israel will join forces to improve the infrastructure of Uman - the Embassy

The issue of joining efforts to improve the infrastructure of Uman, as an international pilgrimage center of the Hasidim, was the subject of a meeting between the H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and the President of the ICF. Rabbi Nachman by Nathan Ben-Nun and representatives of the Bratslav Hasids in Jerusalem. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«During the meeting, issues related to the annual pilgrimage to the tomb of Tzaddik Nachman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah were discussed. The parties stressed the need to join efforts to improve the city's infrastructure and the development of Uman as an international center of Hasidic pilgrimage», - the statement said.

The ambassador informed his interlocutors about the talks between Ukraine and Israel on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination passports, which will open the border between the two countries and resume tourist trips.

«An agreement was reached on full cooperation in ensuring the visit of representatives of the Hasidic community to the city of Uman with maximum compliance with Ukrainian law during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in September this year», - the Embassy noted.

