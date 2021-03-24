Facts

12:13 24.03.2021

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree enacting a non-public decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding Motor Sich Joint Stock Company.

The corresponding document was published on the president's website.

"In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I order: 1. To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 11, 2021 'On the status of implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 1, 2018 'On urgent measures to protect the national interests of the state in the field of aircraft engines,' enacted by Ukrainian President's decree dated March 6, 2018 No. 58 (attached, for official use)," the document says.

It also states that control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, introduced by the decree, must be entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

