In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

In Ukraine, some 495 minor adverse reactions were recorded after vaccination against COVID-19, head of the Ministry of Health Maksym Stepanov said on Monday.

"We have less than 0.5% of any adverse reactions from vaccination - 111,000 people were vaccinated and 495 minor reactions were recorded," he said on the air of Ukraine 24.

The minister also said that Ukraine plans to create a special fund to pay compensation for possible consequences after vaccination against COVID-19.

"We are talking about compensation that can be paid in case of a damage caused as a result of vaccination. For example, if vaccination leads to some kind of disease, as a result of which a disability is established. It will be necessary to make payments to this person in addition to treatment at the expense of the state," Stepanov said.