Facts

17:05 22.03.2021

In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

1 min read
In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

In Ukraine, some 495 minor adverse reactions were recorded after vaccination against COVID-19, head of the Ministry of Health Maksym Stepanov said on Monday.

"We have less than 0.5% of any adverse reactions from vaccination - 111,000 people were vaccinated and 495 minor reactions were recorded," he said on the air of Ukraine 24.

The minister also said that Ukraine plans to create a special fund to pay compensation for possible consequences after vaccination against COVID-19.

"We are talking about compensation that can be paid in case of a damage caused as a result of vaccination. For example, if vaccination leads to some kind of disease, as a result of which a disability is established. It will be necessary to make payments to this person in addition to treatment at the expense of the state," Stepanov said.

Tags: #reaction #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:49 22.03.2021
Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

11:06 20.03.2021
More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

15:26 15.03.2021
Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

15:37 09.03.2021
Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

15:03 06.03.2021
Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

12:43 05.03.2021
Some 126 negative reactions to vaccination against COVID-19 recorded - Stepanov

Some 126 negative reactions to vaccination against COVID-19 recorded - Stepanov

09:52 04.03.2021
In first week of vaccination, 9,568 people receive vaccinations against coronavirus in Ukraine

In first week of vaccination, 9,568 people receive vaccinations against coronavirus in Ukraine

11:20 03.03.2021
Ukraine can vaccinate five-seven mln people per month – Stepanov

Ukraine can vaccinate five-seven mln people per month – Stepanov

18:57 01.03.2021
Holidays should not affect COVID-19 vaccination – Zelensky

Holidays should not affect COVID-19 vaccination – Zelensky

13:42 25.02.2021
Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

Decisions on transport restrictions in 'red' zones to be independently taken by regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response – minister

LATEST

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

Arestovych: Kozak, in letter to advisers to Normandy Four leaders, suggests holding direct negotiations between Ukraine, ORDLO

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

President's Office plans to create special fund to pay compensations for possible consequences of vaccination against COVID-19

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for safe delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by conflict

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD