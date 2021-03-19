Facts

17:52 19.03.2021

UIA resumes flights from Kyiv to Berlin, Vilnius, Barcelona and from Odesa to Istanbul

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is resuming a number of flights that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press service of UIA reported on Friday that in particular, from March 28, 2021, the airline begins a flight program on the Kyiv-Berlin-Kyiv route, from March 29 – on the Kyiv-Vilnius-Kyiv and Odesa-Istanbul-Odesa routes, and from April 14 – on the Kyiv-Barcelona-Kyiv route.

Thus, the Kyiv-Berlin-Kyiv flight will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays; Kyiv-Vilnius-Kyiv – on Mondays and Fridays; Kyiv-Barcelona-Kyiv – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; Odesa-Istanbul-Odesa – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

