Facts

13:33 17.03.2021

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

3 min read
Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

Criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal imprisonment of an employee of Radio Liberty, the Krym.Realii (Crimea. Realities) project, on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula, has begun under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, press secretary of the Prosecutor's Office of the ARC Kateryna Didenko said.

"The actions of the occupational 'law enforcement officers' are qualified under part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal imprisonment). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in form of restriction of freedom for up to five years or imprisonment for the same period. The pretrial investigation will be carried out by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," Didenko wrote on her Facebook page.

As reported, the Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation reported that on March 10, a citizen of the Russian Federation Vladyslav Yesypenko was detained in Crimea, collecting information on the instructions of Ukrainian intelligence: he photographed and filmed places of mass stay of people and life support facilities. An object 'with external signs of an improvised explosive device' was found in Yesypenko's car.

"According to the detainee Yesypenko, he collected the above information in the interests of the special services of Ukraine on the instructions of officer of current reserve of the 8th section of the 5th department of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Colonel Kravchuk, and, on his recommendation, he kept an improvised explosive device in the car to ensure his own safety," the FSB reported.

A number of Russian publications also reported Yesypenko's Ukrainian citizenship and that he is a journalist for the Krym.Realii portal, a project of the Ukrainian service of Radio Liberty.

At the same time, the Krym.Realii in its publications does not name Yesypenko as its employee. According to the newspaper, Yesypenko is a native of Kryvy Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region and was detained together with Alushta resident Yelyzaveta Pavlenko, with whom he was present on March 9 at the rally dedicated to the birthday of Taras Shevchenko in Simferopol.

The Krym.Realii citing its own sources, reports that Pavlenko and Yesypenko were detained in the afternoon of March 10 at the Angarsk pass by FSB officers wearing masks, but later Pavlenko was taken home, where a search was carried out, and her equipment and personal belongings were seized. Yesypenko was taken away in an unknown direction, and as of the morning of March 12, it became known that he was in a temporary detention center in Simferopol.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SVR) said that the information spread about the alleged exposure of the intelligence activities of the Ukrainian special services in the occupied Crimea is untrue and "aims to create an appropriate background for holding an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Crimean issues initiated by the Russian Federation on March 17." The SVR regarded the spread of such information as a propaganda action on the eve of the Crimea occupation anniversary.

 

Tags: #crimea #radio_liberty
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:06 16.03.2021
Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:00 16.03.2021
Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

12:44 16.03.2021
UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

12:00 16.03.2021
Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

17:45 15.03.2021
Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

16:28 15.03.2021
Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

08:53 13.03.2021
Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

12:49 09.03.2021
MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

14:50 04.03.2021
Human rights activists condemn verdict of Crimean activist Prykhodko, announce continuation of persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists in occupied peninsula

Human rights activists condemn verdict of Crimean activist Prykhodko, announce continuation of persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists in occupied peninsula

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

LATEST

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

Prosecutor General: issue of returning funds stolen by Lazarenko to Ukraine is not that easy

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD