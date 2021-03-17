Facts

Rumors about AstraZeneca insecurity may be related to information attack from Russia - Tkachenko

Rumors about insecurity of AstraZeneca may be associated with an information attack from the Russian Federation, the purpose of which is to clear the pharmaceutical market for Sputnik 5, Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"The Sputnik has not yet been approved for use in the European Union. The Kremlin, of course, blamed the United States and its partners for all their problems. And right away with this, suddenly comes a wave of information about the allegedly existing danger of Sputnik's direct competitor - the AstraZeneca vaccine. Much like scorched earth tactics. Destroy a competitor vaccine with information, so that later European politicians will be allowed to use Sputnik," Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

He said that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency do not officially record the presence of deaths due to vaccinations with AstraZeneca vaccine or the connection between this drug and blood clots.

At the same time, Tkachenko recommends checking the sources of such information.

"I would very carefully check from which sources the information about the pseudo danger of the AstraZeneca vaccine appeared and who lobbied the spread of these horror films in the European media. Because I do not believe in such coincidences," the minister said.

"Five days passed since my vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine. I feel as good as on the day of vaccination," Tkachenko said.

 

