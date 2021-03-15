Poroshenko calls for urgent meeting of NSDC on situation with spread of COVID-19

Cochairman of the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko calls on the country's leadership to convene an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to develop a plan to overcome the spread of coronavirus disease.

"I have a request [to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov]: to appeal to the President of the country to urgently convene a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council with the participation of the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups. Ukraine now needs to unite all efforts to protect people ... This meeting should offer a direct and specific way out, in particular, we want to offer our anti-COVID plan," Poroshenko said during a conciliation council in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.