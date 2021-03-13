Ukraine supports U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announces the support of the Ukrainian government for the sanctions imposed by the United States against a businessman, former head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Ihor Kolomoisky.

"Concerning U.S. sanctions against the former owners of PrivatBank: we support this decision and are working to return funds to Ukraine. In order to return justice to Ukraine. Its main principle is that we clearly see the difference between the concepts of 'big business' and 'oligarchic class.' But the names here do not make any difference: Medvedchuk, Kolomoisky, Poroshenko, Akhmetov, Pinchuk, Firtash or any other," Zelensky said in a video statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday evening.