Facts

08:50 13.03.2021

Ukraine supports U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine supports U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announces the support of the Ukrainian government for the sanctions imposed by the United States against a businessman, former head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Ihor Kolomoisky.

"Concerning U.S. sanctions against the former owners of PrivatBank: we support this decision and are working to return funds to Ukraine. In order to return justice to Ukraine. Its main principle is that we clearly see the difference between the concepts of 'big business' and 'oligarchic class.' But the names here do not make any difference: Medvedchuk, Kolomoisky, Poroshenko, Akhmetov, Pinchuk, Firtash or any other," Zelensky said in a video statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday evening.

Tags: #zelensky #kolomoisky #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:53 13.03.2021
Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

17:29 12.03.2021
Zelensky, Netanyahu discuss possibility of travel between Ukraine, Israel on vaccination passports

Zelensky, Netanyahu discuss possibility of travel between Ukraine, Israel on vaccination passports

16:35 12.03.2021
EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian situation

EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian situation

18:14 11.03.2021
NSDC extends sanctions against two Russian banks for another three years – Danilov

NSDC extends sanctions against two Russian banks for another three years – Danilov

17:06 11.03.2021
SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

17:18 09.03.2021
Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

11:52 09.03.2021
Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

11:45 09.03.2021
Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

11:28 09.03.2021
Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelensky

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelensky

10:26 09.03.2021
U.S. President Biden should forge direct, trusting relations with Zelensky – U.S. analysts, diplomats

U.S. President Biden should forge direct, trusting relations with Zelensky – U.S. analysts, diplomats

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

Zelensky, Netanyahu discuss possibility of travel between Ukraine, Israel on vaccination passports

Mykytas released from jail under night house arrest

LATEST

Number of 5G smartphones possessed by Ukrainians increases six-fold in Q4 2020

SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

Zelensky signs law to extend agreement on Intl Mission for Protection of Investigation on downed flight MH17 with Netherlands until Aug

Mykytas released from jail under night house arrest

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders scheduled for April – Kravchuk

Merkel to take part in opening of fourth German-Ukrainian Forum

Eurovision organizers ask Belarus to change song

National Council for Television, Radio Broadcasting assigns warning to Z ZIK, UA: Pershy, four more TV channels

E95 highway in Chernihiv region to be repaired to border with Belarus by year end

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD