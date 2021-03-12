Facts

11:24 12.03.2021

Pirates attack tanker carrying Ukrainians off Benin coast – media

1 min read
Pirates attack tanker carrying Ukrainians off Benin coast – media

Pirates attacked the DAVIDE B tanker off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea, with fifteen crew members reported as captured, the Splash reported.

The crew of the vessel of 21 people includes citizens of Ukraine, Romania and the Philippines. It is noted that another six sailors are safe and sound and remain on the ship. Security personnel also arrived onboard.

According to maritime safety consultancy Dryad Global, the 2016-built 19,800 dwt tanker Davide B, operated by Dutch company De Poli Shipmanagement, has been boarded by nine armed men.

According to the FleetMon ezine, DAVIDE B is a 2016 built chemical tanker which was on a commercial voyage from Riga, Latvia to Lagos, Nigeria. The vessel is flying the Maltese flag.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency that they are verifying this information.

Tags: #pirates
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:46 21.12.2020
Pirates hijack ship with Ukrainians off coast of Nigeria

Pirates hijack ship with Ukrainians off coast of Nigeria

15:11 11.02.2017
Life of sailors from BBC Caribbean vessel captured by pirates in Nigeria not in danger

Life of sailors from BBC Caribbean vessel captured by pirates in Nigeria not in danger

13:16 08.02.2017
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry taking steps to release Ukrainian sailor kidnapped by Nigerian pirates

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry taking steps to release Ukrainian sailor kidnapped by Nigerian pirates

18:00 18.12.2013
Foreign Ministry confirms abduction of Ukrainian captain of Greek tanker off Nigeria's coast

Foreign Ministry confirms abduction of Ukrainian captain of Greek tanker off Nigeria's coast

10:51 26.04.2013
Location of Ukrainian hostages seized from ship near E. Guinea unknown, says Foreign Ministry

Location of Ukrainian hostages seized from ship near E. Guinea unknown, says Foreign Ministry

16:04 09.01.2013
No Ukrainian citizens in pirate captivity, Foreign Ministry says

No Ukrainian citizens in pirate captivity, Foreign Ministry says

13:06 12.11.2012
Ships of Russian Black Sea, Pacific Fleets to fight pirates together - Defense Ministry

Ships of Russian Black Sea, Pacific Fleets to fight pirates together - Defense Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Mykytas released from pretrial detention facility

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders scheduled for April – Kravchuk

Ukraine records 12,946 new COVID-19 cases, 230 related deaths in past 24 hours

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

LATEST

Mykytas released from pretrial detention facility

EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian situation

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders scheduled for April – Kravchuk

Merkel to take part in opening of fourth German-Ukrainian Forum

Eurovision organizers ask Belarus to change song

National Council for Television, Radio Broadcasting assigns warning to Z ZIK, UA: Pershy, four more TV channels

E95 highway in Chernihiv region to be repaired to border with Belarus by year end

Commanders of Ukrainian, Californian National Guards discuss main areas of further cooperation

Despite fakes in media, we adequately develop algorithm for distance learning - Shkarlet

Ukraine's human rights situation continues to worsen due to hostilities, COVID-19 pandemic – OHCHR

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD