Appeals Chamber of National Agency of Intellectual Property in Ukraine not launched - EBA

The Appeals Chamber of the National Agency of Intellectual Property has not started working in Ukraine, and the body itself has not yet received a head and remains without a formed structure, Oleksandr Mamunya, the partner of Mamunya IP law firm and the expert of the European Business Association (EBA), has stated.

"The Appeals Chamber of the National Agency of Intellectual Property is still not working today. And it is of great importance in the work of the intellectual property protection system ... Today, there are no regulations of the Appeals Chamber, or the Appeals Chamber itself in the form in which it could work," Mamunya said during the presentation of the EBA Guide to Reforms 2030.

According to the information on the website of the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, the draft order approving the regulations of the chamber was promulgated in January this year.

Mamunya stressed that currently the National Agency of Intellectual Property does not have a head elected at the competition, and there is no structure of the body itself.

The expert pointed out that counterfeiting is another problem.

"It is almost impossible to fight counterfeit in Ukraine, since the Interior Ministry does not have a specialized division for intellectual property violations. Cyber police are a different direction. This leads to the fact that it is not only difficult to protect rights, but it is not easy to detect violations. Business can, at its own expense, do what the law enforcement system should do," he added.

Among the reforms in the direction of intellectual property protection, which the EBA expects, he also named the need to create a specialized court on intellectual property issues.